103-year-old Swedish woman becomes oldest skydiver to complete parachute jump (VIDEO)

12:16 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Source: @jkr_on_the_web (Twitter)
A 103-year-old woman from Sweden set a world record as she became the oldest skydiver to complete a tandem parachute jump. 

Rut Larsson, who is 103 years and 259 days old, jumped off the plane with the assistance of parachutist Joackim Johansson in Motala, Sweden. 

"It was wonderful to do this, I've been thinking about it for a long time," Rut Larsson told Swedish news agency TT, adding: "It all went as planned."

She landed smoothly on the ground, breaking the previous record of 103 years and 181 days.

Video shared by international media shows the grandmother holding an official certificate from the Guinness World Records. 

