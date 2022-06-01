103-year-old Swedish woman becomes oldest skydiver to complete parachute jump (VIDEO)
A 103-year-old woman from Sweden set a world record as she became the oldest skydiver to complete a tandem parachute jump.
Rut Larsson, who is 103 years and 259 days old, jumped off the plane with the assistance of parachutist Joackim Johansson in Motala, Sweden.
"It was wonderful to do this, I've been thinking about it for a long time," Rut Larsson told Swedish news agency TT, adding: "It all went as planned."
Rut Larsson is proof you're never too old to live out your dreams. 👵🏻— Euronews Culture (@euronewsculture) May 30, 2022
At 103-years-old, the Swedish daredevil has set the world record for the oldest person to complete a tandem parachute jump.😲
Take a look 👀 pic.twitter.com/SUpEnrOkuq
She landed smoothly on the ground, breaking the previous record of 103 years and 181 days.
Video shared by international media shows the grandmother holding an official certificate from the Guinness World Records.
