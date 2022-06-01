Happy birthday to ‘Superman of cricket’ – Wishes pour in as Muhammad Rizwan turns 30

01:09 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
LAHORE – Fans and cricketers from across the world have sent wishes to star Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Rizwan on his 30th birthday today (June 1).

Last year, Rizwan displayed power-packed performance in T20I matches after he made a comeback as he had made only 313 runs in 26 matches before 2021.

In 2021 alone, he became the only player in the world to smash T20I runs in a calendar year. He scored a staggering 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66, with one century and 12 half-centuries.

In all T20 cricket, he made 2,036 at an average of 56, leaving behind cricket gurus like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

With his impressive performance, he earned various titles and awards last year, including Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year at the PCB Awards 2021, ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of 2021.

He is also one of the only three batters to score a century in each format. 

