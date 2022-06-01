Happy birthday to ‘Superman of cricket’ – Wishes pour in as Muhammad Rizwan turns 30

LAHORE – Fans and cricketers from across the world have sent wishes to star Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Rizwan on his 30th birthday today (June 1).

Last year, Rizwan displayed power-packed performance in T20I matches after he made a comeback as he had made only 313 runs in 26 matches before 2021.

In 2021 alone, he became the only player in the world to smash T20I runs in a calendar year. He scored a staggering 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66, with one century and 12 half-centuries.

In all T20 cricket, he made 2,036 at an average of 56, leaving behind cricket gurus like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

With his impressive performance, he earned various titles and awards last year, including Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year at the PCB Awards 2021, ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of 2021.

He is also one of the only three batters to score a century in each format.

Rizi bhai per aa ker sab kuch khatam ho jata hai. Have no words to praise him enough.



A very Happy Birthday to @iMRizwanPak - the SuperMan of the cricket world. The Man who refused to give up. A superstar Cricketer and an even great human being. 🎂 🥳 🎉 #Respect pic.twitter.com/D2SgvkW90s — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) May 31, 2022

His fighting spirit and humbleness has no match. A very happy birthday to our incredible performer and match winner @iMRizwanPak.



Picture Credits: @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/coM0KdBgqf — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) June 1, 2022

Happy birthday @iMRizwanPak! Have a fabulous year ahead. pic.twitter.com/iUOjvDT2hx — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 1, 2022

🌟 Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year at the #PCBAwards 2021

🏆 ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of 2021

🥇 Most T20I and T20 runs in a calendar year

💪 One of the only three 🇵🇰 batters to score a 💯 in each format



Happy birthday to our star player @iMRizwanPak! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/E1fyaXP6vL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 1, 2022

Happy birthday MUHAMMAD RIZWAN - a man with golden heart , an inspiration - from being the most trolled pakistani cricketer to being the most loved pakistani cricketer - keep shining , keep rocking RiZz - @iMRizwanPak ❤️pic.twitter.com/YFuSFidxZO — Asad Abdullah (@asad_qureshi257) June 1, 2022

Muhammad Rizwan, a Fighter, an Inspiration & Motivation, a practical example of "Never give up"



Happy Birthday Sir Rizwan 🎂🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/4drFpQwxy2 — ALEYZA (@Aleyza_01) June 1, 2022

#ICC T20 cricketer of the Year✅

Most T20 runs in a calendar Year✅#PSL 2021 winning captain ✅

Wisden leading T20 cricketer in the world✅

Happy Birthday to Muhammad Rizwan,the backbone of Pakistan cricket team turns 30 today!🎉@iMRizwanPak|#HBDRizwan|#HBD pic.twitter.com/MaCTr96gSr — Fatima (@FatimahMohsin8) June 1, 2022