Indian couple sells eight-month-old baby for iPhone 14

KOLKATA – A couple in Indian state of West Bengal went to an extreme length in craze for the iPhone as they sold their eight-month-old baby to buy the iPhone 14.

Indian media reports said that the couple from North 24 Parganas district, sold their child to buy the mobile phones as they wanted to create Instagram reels.

The incident came to light after neighbours noticed that the toddler has gone missing while the parents had not taken any action.

Subsequently, the neighbours lodged a complaint with police to investigate the matter. As the police interrogated the couple, the mother confessed that they sold the baby to purchase the iPhone 14 to create reels on Instagram as they wanted to showcase their travels across West Bengal.

The police have registered a case against the couple and also booked the woman, who bought the baby, under the human trafficking charges.