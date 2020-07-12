Global coronavirus cases near 13 million with 569,000 deaths so far

ISLAMABAD – The global COVID-19 case total has risen above 12.9 million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 569,000 lives.

Some 219,983 new positive tests were reported worldwide between Friday and Saturday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the launch of the organization's new Access Initiative for Quitting Tobacco, which aims to help more than one billion people worldwide stop smoking amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States has surpassed over 3.38 million cases of the coronavirus with more than 137,000 deaths.

Brazil, which is the second worst-hit nation from the coronavirus, has so far registered more than 1.8 million cases and more than 71,000 deaths. The South American country is followed by India that has recorded a total of 871,499 coronavirus cases and 23,078 deaths.

On the other hand, over 7.5 million patients have so far recovered from the disease across the world.