PTI minister backs Khawaja Asif on Hindu temple in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday supported the stance of Khawaja Asif regarding construction of temple in Islamabad.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, "Political differences have their own place, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan's constitution guarantees equal freedom to all the religions, he is absolutely right".

سیاسی اختلافات اپنی جگہ ،خواجہ آصف نے کہا پاکستان کے آئین میں تمام مذاہب کوبرابر کی آزادیاں ہیں ان کی یہ بات بالکل درست ہے، اس کو لے کر خواجہ آصف کیخلاف فتویٰ بازی کرنیوالے مودی اور بھارتی شدت پسندوں کی سوچ کے حامل لوگ ہیں ایسی سوچ کو یکسر مسترد کرنے کی ضرورت ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 12, 2020

"Those who are issuing Fatwa's on Khawaja Asif's statement are projecting the thinking of Indian extremists and Modi which needs to be rejected outright," he added.