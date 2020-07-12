PTI minister backs Khawaja Asif on Hindu temple in Islamabad
PTI minister backs Khawaja Asif on Hindu temple in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday supported the stance of Khawaja Asif regarding construction of temple in Islamabad.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, "Political differences have their own place, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan's constitution guarantees equal freedom to all the religions, he is absolutely right".

"Those who are issuing Fatwa's on Khawaja Asif's statement are projecting the thinking of Indian extremists and Modi which needs to be rejected outright," he added.

