New schools timings announced for Ramazan 2025

KARACHI – The Sindh government has issued new timings for schools during the holy month of Ramazan.

The education department has issued a notification in this regard. For double-shift primary schools, the first shift will be observed from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, while the second shift will be from 11:45 am to 2:45 pm. However, single-shift schools will operate from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.

On Fridays, the first shift of primary schools will start at 7:30 am and end at 10:30 am while the second shift will be from 11:45 am to 1:15 pm. The single shift schools will close at 11:30 am on Fridays.

For double-shift secondary, higher secondary, and elementary schools in Sindh, the first shift will be from 7:30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 11:45 am to 2:45 pm.

However, the single-shift schools will operate from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.

On Fridays, the first shift will end at 10:30 am and the second shift at 1:15 pm. Similarly, the single shift schools will open from 8:00 am to 11:30 am.

Holy Month of Ramazan is around the corner and Muslims around the world are filled with excitement. With Ramadan set to start in a few weeks, Pakistani people are already planning for the holy month, in which Muslims fast and pray.

Ramazan 2025 is expected to start on March 1 or 2, depending on the crescent moon sighting.