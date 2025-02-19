Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan opt to bowl first against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 opener

Pakistan Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand In Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium here on Wednesday.

Men in Green is defending ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title today against Kiwis to build on their recent success in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Rizwan led squad holds strong historical record against New Zealand in ICC events, but the Blackcaps will enter the match with confidence after their recent series win over Shaheens.

If you look back, two sides faced each 118 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 61 and New Zealand 53. Pakistan’s pace attack, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, will be key, while New Zealand’s lineup features big names like Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. However, New Zealand is missing key pacer Lockie Ferguson, and Pakistan is without rising star Saim Ayub.

Squads

Pakistan  New Zealand 
Mohammad Rizwan (C) Mitchell Santner (C)
Abrar Ahmed Michael Bracewell
Babar Azam Mark Chapman
Faheem Ashraf Devon Conway
Fakhar Zaman Kyle Jamieson
Haris Rauf Matt Henry
Kamran Ghulam Tom Latham
Khushdil Shah Daryl Mitchell
Mohammad Hasnain Will O’Rourke
Naseem Shah Glenn Phillips
Salman Ali Agha (VC) Rachin Ravindra
Saud Shakeel Jacob Duffy
Shaheen Shah Afridi Nathan Smith
Tayyab Tahir Kane Williamson
Usman Khan Will Young

Fans can expect an exciting contest as both teams look to kick off their campaigns with a win.

More updates to follow…

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 Feb Wednesday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.75 281.45
Euro 291.25 294
UK Pound Sterling 351 354.5
U.A.E Dirham 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar 196.85 199.25
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand $ 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar 208 210
Swedish Korona 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc 308.12 310.87
Thai Baht 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search