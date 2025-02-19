Pakistan opt to bowl first against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 opener

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium here on Wednesday.

Men in Green is defending ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title today against Kiwis to build on their recent success in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Rizwan led squad holds strong historical record against New Zealand in ICC events, but the Blackcaps will enter the match with confidence after their recent series win over Shaheens.

If you look back, two sides faced each 118 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 61 and New Zealand 53. Pakistan’s pace attack, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, will be key, while New Zealand’s lineup features big names like Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. However, New Zealand is missing key pacer Lockie Ferguson, and Pakistan is without rising star Saim Ayub.

Squads

Pakistan New Zealand Mohammad Rizwan (C) Mitchell Santner (C) Abrar Ahmed Michael Bracewell Babar Azam Mark Chapman Faheem Ashraf Devon Conway Fakhar Zaman Kyle Jamieson Haris Rauf Matt Henry Kamran Ghulam Tom Latham Khushdil Shah Daryl Mitchell Mohammad Hasnain Will O’Rourke Naseem Shah Glenn Phillips Salman Ali Agha (VC) Rachin Ravindra Saud Shakeel Jacob Duffy Shaheen Shah Afridi Nathan Smith Tayyab Tahir Kane Williamson Usman Khan Will Young

Fans can expect an exciting contest as both teams look to kick off their campaigns with a win.

More updates to follow…