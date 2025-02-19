Sajal Aly brings Anarkali’s charm back with her latest viral Photoshoot

LAHORE – Lollywood star Sajal Aly once again remained in limelight with her latest photoshoot, drawing all eyes to her stunning Anarkali-inspired avatar.

The Alif star actress took to social media where she dropped series of stunning snaps in a mesmerizing mustard-colored pishwas, which rekindles look of iconic Anarkali from the Mughal era.

The Pishwas, a creation from the renowned couture brand, shows Sajal in timeless elegance of Anarkali, with her look completed by a delicate headpiece. Fans were quick to shower praise on the aesthetic photoshoot, which took place in a serene room adorned with large windows and white curtains that allowed soft, natural light to spill through.

The elegant attire and Sojal’s poses sparked a wave of admiration from fans, many of whom have flooded the comment section with requests for a film based on Anarkali’s legendary story, with none other than Sajal Aly playing the iconic role.