Captain (retd) Muniz Azam appointed KP Public Service Commission chairman

PESHAWAR – Captain (retd) Munir Azam has been appointed as chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, administered the oath to the newly appointed chairman of the Commission.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House in Peshawar, where Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, was also present.

The ceremony was attended by heads of various administrative departments, along with women and individuals from various sectors.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the newly appointed chairman on his new responsibilities.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission is established under article 242 of the 1973 Constitution and is functional under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PSC Ordinance 1978.

It comprises of a chairman and eleven members who are appointed for the tenure of three years or 65 years of age whichever is earlier.

It oversees public service related recruitment and selection for good governance to serve the aspirations of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

