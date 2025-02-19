Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold prices skyrocket to records Rs 308,000 per tola in local markets

Gold Prices Skyrocket To Records Rs 308000 Per Tola In Local Markets

Gold prices have reached historic highs both in the international and local markets, following a significant increase in global rates.

The price of gold in the international bullion market saw a surge of $34 per ounce, pushing it to an all-time high of $2,944. This increase reflects the growing demand and shifting trends in global investment markets.

On the local front, the price of 24-carat gold per tola rose by Rs 3,800, bringing the new price to Rs 308,000 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also saw a sharp increase, rising by Rs 3,255, and reaching Rs 264,060.

The recent surge in gold prices has led to concerns among buyers, particularly in the local market, where consumers are facing financial strain due to the continued rise in the cost of this precious metal. Analysts predict that these elevated price levels may persist, depending on global economic trends and market dynamics.

As gold continues to be a safe haven for investors worldwide, its soaring prices reflect ongoing shifts in the global economy, with implications for both local and international markets.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 Feb Wednesday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.75 281.45
Euro 291.25 294
UK Pound Sterling 351 354.5
U.A.E Dirham 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar 196.85 199.25
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand $ 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar 208 210
Swedish Korona 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc 308.12 310.87
Thai Baht 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search