Gold prices skyrocket to records Rs 308,000 per tola in local markets

Gold prices have reached historic highs both in the international and local markets, following a significant increase in global rates.

The price of gold in the international bullion market saw a surge of $34 per ounce, pushing it to an all-time high of $2,944. This increase reflects the growing demand and shifting trends in global investment markets.

On the local front, the price of 24-carat gold per tola rose by Rs 3,800, bringing the new price to Rs 308,000 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also saw a sharp increase, rising by Rs 3,255, and reaching Rs 264,060.

The recent surge in gold prices has led to concerns among buyers, particularly in the local market, where consumers are facing financial strain due to the continued rise in the cost of this precious metal. Analysts predict that these elevated price levels may persist, depending on global economic trends and market dynamics.

As gold continues to be a safe haven for investors worldwide, its soaring prices reflect ongoing shifts in the global economy, with implications for both local and international markets.