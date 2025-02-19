Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Drug dealer flees during transfer to Adiala Jail

Pti Protest All Routes To Adiala Jail Sealed

A drug trafficking suspect managed to escape from police custody while being transferred to Adiala Jail.

According to sources, the suspect, identified as Nauman, was being transferred from Chakwal to Adiala Jail when he escaped from the custody of Chakwal police near the gate of the jail.

Sources reported that the suspect fled with a group of construction workers who were working on the jail premises.

CCTV footage review revealed that the suspect was seen passing through three security checkpoints of the jail before his escape.

