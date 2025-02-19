Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Kashaf Ali breaks silence over rumoured relationship with Saim Ayub

LONDON – Pakistani model Kashaf Ali has responded to the rumours claiming that she is in relationship with cricketer Saim Ayub.

The rumours surfaced after both were spotted making selfies and hold chit-chat in a viral video.

Kashaf shared a video message on Instagram stories to address the rumours.

“Our country has numerous important issues that should be discussed, but both the media and the public show interest in unnecessary matters,” she said.

A simple video has been blown up into a big issue, she said adding that the situation is “ridiculous for me, but I can’t do anything because this has become a norm in our country and people’s habit.”

A video of Pakistani cricketer Saim Ayub and Kashaf Ali surfaced from West London, where they were seen together.

This led to speculation on social media about their relationship. In the video, both can be seen bowling, talking happily, and taking selfies, which sparked curiosity among fans.

22-year-old Syma Ayub is currently in London, recovering from an ankle injury. Due to this injury, he was unable to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy.

However, Kashaf Ali rejected these rumors, stating that it was just a coincidental meeting and it was being exaggerated.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

