Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates electric bus service in Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated electric buses in provincial capital, a move to minimise air pollution and impact of climate change.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the electric buses, Maryam Nawaz stated that the electric buses operating in Punjab are environmentally friendly.

“The dream of making Punjab green and clean was fulfilled within one year. Environmentally friendly buses have been imported for the convenience of the public,” she said.

CM Maryam further said that providing relief to the public is their top priority, and no one is happier than Nawaz Sharif and herself when the people get relief.

A total of 27 electric buses have arrived in Punjab, and 500 more electric buses will arrive by August. The fare for the electric buses has been set between Rs20 and Rs35.

Discussing the facilities provided in the electric buses, she said that students and individuals with disabilities will be given free cards for the electric buses. The buses will also offer free Wi-Fi and mobile charging facilities.

Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed in the electric buses, and an automatic ramp has been provided for people with disabilities. Nine dedicated charging stations have been set up in the city, she added.

The chief minister of Punjab also acknowledged that the Sindh government had started an electric bus service as well.

She shared that a plan to introduce Pakistan’s first underground tram is under consideration. Although the tram project will incur high costs, efforts are underway to complete it within three years.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

