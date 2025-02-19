Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

LHC reinstates NADRA chairman

Lhc Reinstates Nadra Chairman

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court overturned single bench ruling, and reinstated NADRA chairman.

The Lahore High Court has accepted the federal government’s appeal, nullifying the single bench’s decision to remove the NADRA chairman.

Previously, on September 6, the Lahore High Court had ordered the removal of Chairman NADRA and declared the appointment of Lt. Gen. Munir Afsar invalid. The federal government challenged this decision in the high court.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, announced the verdict on the appeal.

The federal government argued that the single bench’s decision was contrary to the facts, as the petition had only challenged the caretaker government’s notification of the chairman’s appointment, without contesting the new rules. The government requested the court to overturn the decision.

Earlier, petitioner Ashba Kamran contended that the caretaker government amended NADRA laws to allow the appointment of an active-duty military officer, which she argued was beyond its authority.

It is noteworthy that in October 2023, the caretaker federal government appointed Lt. Gen. Muhammad Munir Afsar, then serving at GHQ as IG Communication and IT, as Chairman NADRA.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 Feb Wednesday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.75 281.45
Euro 291.25 294
UK Pound Sterling 351 354.5
U.A.E Dirham 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar 196.85 199.25
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand $ 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar 208 210
Swedish Korona 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc 308.12 310.87
Thai Baht 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search