Lhc Reinstates Nadra Chairman

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court overturned single bench ruling, and reinstated NADRA chairman.

The Lahore High Court has accepted the federal government’s appeal, nullifying the single bench’s decision to remove the NADRA chairman.

Previously, on September 6, the Lahore High Court had ordered the removal of Chairman NADRA and declared the appointment of Lt. Gen. Munir Afsar invalid. The federal government challenged this decision in the high court.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, announced the verdict on the appeal.

The federal government argued that the single bench’s decision was contrary to the facts, as the petition had only challenged the caretaker government’s notification of the chairman’s appointment, without contesting the new rules. The government requested the court to overturn the decision.

Earlier, petitioner Ashba Kamran contended that the caretaker government amended NADRA laws to allow the appointment of an active-duty military officer, which she argued was beyond its authority.

It is noteworthy that in October 2023, the caretaker federal government appointed Lt. Gen. Muhammad Munir Afsar, then serving at GHQ as IG Communication and IT, as Chairman NADRA.