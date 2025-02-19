PM Shehbaz, CJP Yahya Afridi discuss judicial reforms, swift tax case resolutions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chief Justice Yahya Afridi at the Chief Justice House and urged swift merit-based decisions on tax cases.

The Chief Justice, in turn, sought suggestions from the Prime Minister for improving the justice system.

According to reports, PM Shehbaz congratulated Chief Justice Afridi on assuming office and appreciated his visits to remote areas of South Punjab, interior Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure timely justice.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed the country’s economic situation and security challenges. He highlighted the prolonged tax disputes pending in various courts and requested prompt decisions based on merit.

Chief Justice Afridi welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to judicial reforms and asked for proposals to enhance the justice system. Shehbaz Sharif also assured speedy action on missing persons’ cases.

The meeting was attended by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Supreme Court Registrar Muhammad Saleem Khan, and Secretary Law & Justice Commission Tanzila Sabahat.

Supreme Court Statement

The Supreme Court issued a statement confirming that the meeting took place at the Chief Justice’s invitation. It stated that the Prime Minister’s meeting was part of the Chief Justice’s judicial reform agenda, and that policy recommendations had already been sought from the Judicial Policy-Making Committee.

Chief Justice Afridi emphasized taking opposition parties into confidence on judicial policy reforms to ensure non-controversial and lasting improvements.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice also presented the Prime Minister with an honorary shield.