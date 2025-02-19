Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PM Shehbaz, CJP Yahya Afridi discuss judicial reforms, swift tax case resolutions

Pm Shehbaz Cjp Yahya Afridi Discuss Judicial Reforms Swift Tax Case Resolutions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chief Justice Yahya Afridi at the Chief Justice House and urged swift merit-based decisions on tax cases.

The Chief Justice, in turn, sought suggestions from the Prime Minister for improving the justice system.

According to reports, PM Shehbaz congratulated Chief Justice Afridi on assuming office and appreciated his visits to remote areas of South Punjab, interior Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure timely justice.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed the country’s economic situation and security challenges. He highlighted the prolonged tax disputes pending in various courts and requested prompt decisions based on merit.

Chief Justice Afridi welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to judicial reforms and asked for proposals to enhance the justice system. Shehbaz Sharif also assured speedy action on missing persons’ cases.

The meeting was attended by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Supreme Court Registrar Muhammad Saleem Khan, and Secretary Law & Justice Commission Tanzila Sabahat.

Supreme Court Statement

The Supreme Court issued a statement confirming that the meeting took place at the Chief Justice’s invitation. It stated that the Prime Minister’s meeting was part of the Chief Justice’s judicial reform agenda, and that policy recommendations had already been sought from the Judicial Policy-Making Committee.

Chief Justice Afridi emphasized taking opposition parties into confidence on judicial policy reforms to ensure non-controversial and lasting improvements.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice also presented the Prime Minister with an honorary shield.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 Feb Wednesday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.75 281.45
Euro 291.25 294
UK Pound Sterling 351 354.5
U.A.E Dirham 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar 196.85 199.25
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand $ 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar 208 210
Swedish Korona 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc 308.12 310.87
Thai Baht 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search