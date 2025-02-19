Man sentenced to life for raping niece in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A Rawalpindi additional sessions judge has sentenced a man, Raja Muhammad Shoaib, to life imprisonment for raping his niece and imposed a Rs500,000 fine, as per a court order dated February 18.

Shoaib was convicted under Section 376(iii) of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to the rape of a minor. The order stated that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of simple imprisonment. The accused also retains the right to appeal within 30 days.

The case, reported on November 22, 2023, was based on an FIR filed by the victim’s father. According to the FIR, he had left his children in Shoaib’s care while attending a funeral. Upon his return, his daughter, in distress, revealed that her maternal uncle had raped her multiple times and threatened to kill her if she spoke out.

The complaint was lodged at Saddar Wah police station, and the victim was taken to THQ Hospital, Taxila, for medical examination.

Despite stringent anti-rape laws, including punishments ranging from ten years to the death penalty, sexual assault remains a pressing issue in Pakistan.