Hania Aamir Set For Bollywood Debut

Pakistani showbiz star Hania Aamir is ready to make her Bollywood debut, according to Indian media reports.

She is set to star alongside Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in an upcoming Bollywood film.

Reports suggest the movie, titled Sardaar Ji 3, will also feature Indian actress Neeru Bajwa.

Meanwhile, Hania shared an Instagram story where she is seen grooving to a Punjabi song, speculated to be from her upcoming film.

Hania, known for her acting skills, has gained recognition in both Pakistan and India.

Recently, at a charity event in the UK, she stated that she would consider working in Bollywood if offered a suitable project that aligns with her vision.

