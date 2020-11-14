Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza Ali Abbasi

03:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Share

Hamza Ali Abbasi continues to speak against item numbers in Pakistani films and seems like he won't stop until they are banned.

In a recent interview with a local media outlet, Abbasi has once again condemned the making of item numbers. He believes that objectifying women is not a form of art, its utter nonsense.

According to the actor, "dance moves based upon the utter objectification of the woman who is dancing" is entirely wrong.

“A song which focuses on the sexual appeal of the woman, the lyrics also focus on the sexual appeal of the woman and it comes on television and circulates on social media for children to watch — what do you think could be wrong with that? Obviously it is wrong!" he said.

Abbasi further added that such dance numbers to films is unnecessary and they only leave a negative impact on the viewers

"We don't need it. It's the lowest form of art to take clothes off a woman. It's not art, it's nonsense. It has had a negative impact on our country. Even India and Bollywood are distancing themselves from it. It's considered a B-grade type of content."

Concluding his stance, he said: "You don't demean a woman on screen and call it art. It may be my opinion but then why aren't strip shows art? From a religious point of view and even a secular point of view, it's wrong."

Previously, Hamza has weighed in his thoughts on item numbers and obscenity in multiple interviews.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens ...
04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Anam Malik quits modelling to follow faith
04:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza ...
03:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Stay tuned for Baari 2: Momina Mustehsan, Bilal ...
02:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistanis troll Indian user for believing that ...
01:42 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Bakhtawar Bhutto set to engage with business ...
01:16 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish for wife
04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr