Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold prices on 20 February 2025

Gold rate climbed to new high of 308,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stood at 264,060 on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.
Gold Rates Today 20 Feb 2025
|Gold
|Price
|24K (per Tola)
|308,000
|24K (per 10 Grams)
|264,060
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|283,158
|270,287
|231,675
Today Gold Rates
|City
|Gold per Tola
|Gold per 10 Grams
|Karachi
|308,000
|264,060
|Islamabad
|308,000
|264,060
|Lahore
|308,000
|264,060
|Multan
|308,000
|264,060
|Peshawar
|308,000
|264,060
