Rakhi Sawant supports Pakistan in Champions Trophy opener

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant has voiced her support for Pakistan in their Champions Trophy opening match against New Zealand.

In a video message, Rakhi stated, “We are supporting the Pakistani Shaheens in the match between Pakistan and New Zealand.”

She added that the real showdown will be on February 23 when Pakistan faces India. “It will be a thrilling match, and I will be at the stadium to watch it. Are you all coming?” she asked.

Rakhi further claimed, “I have been selected as the fourth umpire. If things get tricky between India and Pakistan, I’ll be there!”

In the video, a TV screen in the background shows the ongoing Pakistan vs. New Zealand match.