PIA takes major steps to improve ticketing

In a bid to further facilitate passengers, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced an important measure aimed at making ticket purchasing easier. According to a statement from the airline’s spokesperson, PIA passengers will now be able to purchase their tickets through JazzCash as well. The agreement for this new service has already been signed by high-ranking officials from both PIA and JazzCash.

This new payment option will allow passengers to use not only cash and credit cards but also JazzCash for ticket payments, making the process more convenient for a wider range of customers.

The spokesperson emphasized that providing maximum convenience to passengers remains a core priority for PIA’s management. In addition, the airline is rapidly expanding its network. The spokesperson also revealed that PIA will soon increase the number of domestic flights, as well as flights to Europe and the United Kingdom, offering even more travel options to its passengers.