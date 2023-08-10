Bushra Bibi meets Imran Khan at Attock Jail

ATTOCK - Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has arrived at Attock Jail to see her husband.

Naeem Haider Panjotha, an attorney representing Imran Khan, said that the Islamabad High Court has given them permission to speak with the imprisoned former prime minister.

According to reports, the Elite Force and police are on high alert outside the jail.

Bushra Bibi is being accompanied by a legal team.

On August 5, Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges in Toshakhana gifts sale case and taken into custody for the second time since his ouster. Khan’s defenders dismiss the charges as baseless.

Since then, he has been kept at Attock Jail in an isolated cell.