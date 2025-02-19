PAF’s stunning flypast salutes nation at ICC Champions Trophy opening

On February 19, 2025, during the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) showcased an impressive flypast in honor of the occasion. The PAF’s “Sherdil” team painted the skies with the colors of the green and white national flag, offering a salute to the Pakistani nation.

The team demonstrated exceptional professionalism, executing the famous “Shaheen Break,” a stunning aerial maneuver. JF-17, F-16, and the Sherdil Shaheens lit up the skies, thrilling the crowd, while the JF-17 Thunder aircraft also participated in the spectacular flypast.

Through this display, the Pakistan Air Force reaffirmed its commitment to standing side by side with the nation, symbolizing unwavering strength and support.