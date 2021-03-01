Karachi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar

KARACHI – A Karachi anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Javed Dawar for provocative speech and sedition case.

During the hearing, the court approved the interim challan against PTM leaders which declared them as fugitives.

Later, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants and directed the authorities to arrest and produce the accused before March 9.

Petition submitted in IHC to ban PTM 11:37 AM | 26 May, 2019 LAHORE - A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) for speaking ...

Five more arrests were made over alleging offensive remarks against the national institutions.

Earlier, the court ordered to block CNICs of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Javed Dawar.