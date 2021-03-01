Karachi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Karachi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar
Share

KARACHI – A Karachi anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Javed Dawar for provocative speech and sedition case.

During the hearing, the court approved the interim challan against PTM leaders which declared them as fugitives.

Later, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants and directed the authorities to arrest and produce the accused before March 9.

Petition submitted in IHC to ban PTM 11:37 AM | 26 May, 2019

LAHORE - A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) for speaking ...

Five more arrests were made over alleging offensive remarks against the national institutions.

Earlier, the court ordered to block CNICs of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Javed Dawar. 

PTM’s Mohsin Dawar disinvited from PDM’s ... 04:15 PM | 16 Oct, 2020

LAHORE – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a grand alliance of the country’s opposition parties, has ...

More From This Category
Son of Pakistani Governor elected as first Muslim ...
01:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, ...
01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
PM Imran felicitates Chinese President for ...
01:02 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
SHC declares PPP’s Palwasha Khan eligible to ...
12:45 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Mirpur goes into lockdown amid alarming spike in ...
11:05 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
Senate elections: SC announces decision to ...
09:30 AM | 1 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, passes away in Lahore
01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr