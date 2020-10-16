PTM’s Mohsin Dawar disinvited from PDM’s Gujrwanala show
Web Desk
04:15 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
PTM’s Mohsin Dawar disinvited from PDM’s Gujrwanala show
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a grand alliance of the country’s opposition parties, has disinvited Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) MNA Mohsin Dawar from the opposition’s Gujranwala rally taking place today

Dawar was reportedly disinvited following the opposition of few members of PML-N and JUI-F.

PM Imran again says 'no NRO' as PDM flex muscles in Gujranwala

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has reportedly invited the MNA to the PDM rally that the former will host in Karachi on Sunday.

More From This Category
Man injured after huge fire erupted in ...
12:34 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Pakistan handled corona virus pandemic better ...
12:30 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
ATC extends bail of PML-N leaders till Oct 20 in ...
11:46 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
Girl allegedly raped by father in Punjab
11:30 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
Man arrested for allegedly raping daughter in ...
11:07 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
NATO convoy attacked in Khyber, Four Humvees ...
10:53 AM | 17 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list
12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr