PTM’s Mohsin Dawar disinvited from PDM’s Gujrwanala show
04:15 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a grand alliance of the country’s opposition parties, has disinvited Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) MNA Mohsin Dawar from the opposition’s Gujranwala rally taking place today
Dawar was reportedly disinvited following the opposition of few members of PML-N and JUI-F.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has reportedly invited the MNA to the PDM rally that the former will host in Karachi on Sunday.
