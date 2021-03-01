SHC declares PPP’s Palwasha Khan eligible to contest Senate polls
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh High Court election tribunal on Monday dismissed an appeal challenging the acceptance of Khan’s nomination papers and declared her eligible for the Senate Elections 2021.
The petitioner informed the Sindh High Court that the PPP leader’s vote was unlawfully transferred from Punjab to Sindh. Palwasha hid the details of her assets and misrepresented herself and therefore she shouldn’t be allowed to contest the upper house elections.
The court observed that there exited law allows vote transfer. “How a person could be disqualified through a writ petition?” the bench asked the petitioner.
Senate elections: SC announces decision to ... 09:30 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday announced that the coming Senate elections will be held through a secret ...
The court further added that the petitioner should instead look into Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
Earlier, unidentified attackers opened fire at the Palwasha Khan’s residence in Gulistan-e-Johar of the Sindh capital. The PPP leader later registered an FIR against the attack.
First Lady Bushra Bibi's close friend withdraws ... 03:27 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, has withdrawn his nomination papers for the ...
- UBL posts strong Profits of over Rs34 billion in 202002:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Sensational Saim seals Sind Amateur Golf title02:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- IPC team annexes Challenge Cup title01:59 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Son of Pakistani Governor elected as first Muslim leader of Scottish ...01:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 – BN Polo bag historic trophy01:32 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 ...06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Osman Khalid Butt takes to social media after 'wedding' pics with ...05:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021