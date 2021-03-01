Senate elections: SC announces decision to conduct polls through secret ballot
Web Desk
09:30 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
Senate elections: SC announces decision to conduct polls through secret ballot
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday announced that the coming Senate elections will be held through a secret ballot.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed announced the reserved opinion in the open court. The majority verdict (4-1) of the top court stated that elections of the upper house of the parliament are held under article 226 of the constitution of Pakistan.

The federal government had filed the presidential reference seeking the Supreme Court’s opinion as to whether the Senate elections will be held under Article 226 of the Constitution or under the Election Act 2017.

5-member larger SC bench to hear presidential ... 11:47 PM | 7 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member larger bench to hear a presidential reference seeking ...

Earlier, Justice Gulzar remarked that it was up to the lawmakers to decide whether balloting in the upper house should be open or secret.

Chief Justice added that we will only respond to the questions that have been asked in regards to the reference; the court only has to determine whether Article 226 of the Constitution applies to the Senate elections.

It is to be noted that the government has already promulgated a presidential ordinance and allowed an open ballot in the Senate elections. However, enforcement of the ordinance has been tied to the opinion of the Supreme Court.

Video of horse-trading in 2018 Senate elections ... 06:33 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – A secretly recorded video exposing horse-trading during 2018 Senate polls has sent shockwaves across ...

More From This Category
Mirpur goes into lockdown amid alarming spike in ...
11:05 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,392 new cases, 36 ...
08:45 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
Petroleum prices will remain the same in March, ...
08:08 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Abdul Sattar Edhi remembered on 93rd birth ...
06:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
PSL 6, Match 11 – Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi ...
06:58 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen reacts to Ranveer Singh’s take ...
04:08 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed
06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr