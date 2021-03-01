Happy Birthday Shahid Afridi: Wishes pour in for ‘Boom Boom’ on Twitter as he turns 44

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain and one of the most prolific players in international cricket Shahid Afridi is celebrating his 44th birthday today.

‘Boom Boom’ took social site Twitter to express gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes. He wrote: ‘Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match-winning performances for all MS fans.’

Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 28, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and greeted Afridi on his special day.

????????????????: A 37-ball century in his first ODI innings ????????????: Most sixes in ODI history Happy birthday, @SAfridiOfficial! ???? pic.twitter.com/jHBdl5VJ9E — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans also wished ‘lala’ on his birthday. “A very Happy Birthday to Shahid Afridi, one of the true legends of the game. We wish all the success in the future, and also in the upcoming matches for the Sultans fans,” the tweet by Multan read.

A very Happy Birthday to Shahid Afridi, one of the true legends of the game. We wish @SAfridiOfficial all the success in the future, and also in the upcoming matches for the Sultans fans. #HappyBirthdaySultan #LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/59JFROk6eB — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 28, 2021

Shoaib Malik has also shared a picture with Afridi and extends birthday greetings.

د زیږیدلو کلیزه دی مبارک شه Happy Birthday Lala ???????? pic.twitter.com/BCJ4a2OSaG — Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) February 28, 2021

A record-breaking 37 ball 100 in his first ODI innings 8,064 runs 395 wickets in ODIs. 1,416 runs, 98 wickets in T20Is. 351 sixes in ODIs A @T20WorldCup winner. Happy Birthday @SAfridiOfficial! pic.twitter.com/DM8PtlWUbg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 1, 2021

???? A match-winner with the bat ⭐ A match-winner with the ball Happy birthday to the evergreen @SAfridiOfficial???? https://t.co/NifSr6uXGO pic.twitter.com/b2OIA0LK9e — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 1, 2021