Happy Birthday Shahid Afridi: Wishes pour in for ‘Boom Boom’ on Twitter as he turns 44
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain and one of the most prolific players in international cricket Shahid Afridi is celebrating his 44th birthday today.
‘Boom Boom’ took social site Twitter to express gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes. He wrote: ‘Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match-winning performances for all MS fans.’
Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans.— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 28, 2021
The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and greeted Afridi on his special day.
????????????????: A 37-ball century in his first ODI innings
????????????: Most sixes in ODI history
Happy birthday, @SAfridiOfficial! ???? pic.twitter.com/jHBdl5VJ9E— ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021
Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans also wished ‘lala’ on his birthday. “A very Happy Birthday to Shahid Afridi, one of the true legends of the game. We wish all the success in the future, and also in the upcoming matches for the Sultans fans,” the tweet by Multan read.
A very Happy Birthday to Shahid Afridi, one of the true legends of the game. We wish @SAfridiOfficial all the success in the future, and also in the upcoming matches for the Sultans fans. #HappyBirthdaySultan #LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/59JFROk6eB— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 28, 2021
Shoaib Malik has also shared a picture with Afridi and extends birthday greetings.
د زیږیدلو کلیزه دی مبارک شه
Happy Birthday Lala ???????? pic.twitter.com/BCJ4a2OSaG— Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) February 28, 2021
A record-breaking 37 ball 100 in his first ODI innings
8,064 runs 395 wickets in ODIs.
1,416 runs, 98 wickets in T20Is.
351 sixes in ODIs
A @T20WorldCup winner.
Happy Birthday @SAfridiOfficial! pic.twitter.com/DM8PtlWUbg— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 1, 2021
???? A match-winner with the bat
⭐ A match-winner with the ball
Happy birthday to the evergreen @SAfridiOfficial???? https://t.co/NifSr6uXGO pic.twitter.com/b2OIA0LK9e— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 1, 2021
*⃣ Most sixes in ODI cricket
*⃣ Held the record for fastest ODI ton for 17 years
*⃣ Man of the match in 2009 World T20 final which Pakistan won
Shahid Afridi was truly an icon of the game #HappyBirthday— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 1, 2021
-
-
- Son of Pakistani Governor elected as first Muslim leader of Scottish ...01:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 – BN Polo bag historic trophy01:32 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
-
- Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 ...06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Osman Khalid Butt takes to social media after 'wedding' pics with ...05:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021