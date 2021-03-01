Happy Birthday Shahid Afridi: Wishes pour in for ‘Boom Boom’ on Twitter as he turns 44
11:45 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
Happy Birthday Shahid Afridi: Wishes pour in for ‘Boom Boom’ on Twitter as he turns 44
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain and one of the most prolific players in international cricket Shahid Afridi is celebrating his 44th birthday today.

‘Boom Boom’ took social site Twitter to express gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes. He wrote: ‘Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match-winning performances for all MS fans.’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and greeted Afridi on his special day.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans also wished ‘lala’ on his birthday. “A very Happy Birthday to Shahid Afridi, one of the true legends of the game. We wish all the success in the future, and also in the upcoming matches for the Sultans fans,” the tweet by Multan read.

Shoaib Malik has also shared a picture with Afridi and extends birthday greetings.

Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, passes away in Lahore
01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

