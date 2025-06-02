‘Cold Reception’ for Arshad Nadeem in Pakistan after bringing home Gold at Asian Athletics

LAHORE – Pakistani star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem returned to surprisingly cold reception at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport after making history by winning gold medal at Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

The ace athlete ended Pakistan’s 52-year gold medal drought at continental event, a feat celebrated by sports enthusiasts across the cricket loving nation. Yet, despite this monumental achievement, no federal ministers or leader of any party were present to welcome the national hero at the airport.

Little crowd of fans and supporters gathered to greet Arshad, showering him with praise, flowers, and cheers. Arshad was however moved by public’s warm affection, as shared a heartfelt message on social media:

“Overwhelmed with love and gratitude! ❤️🇵🇰 Thank you to the amazing people of Pakistan for the warm welcome at Allama Iqbal International Airport! This gold medal is for all of you, and I’m honored to bring pride to our nation ✨ #PakistanZindabad”

The absence of senior government representatives sparked criticism and disappointment across social media platforms, with many questioning the lack of formal recognition for an athlete who has put Pakistan back on the continental athletics map.

Experts and fans alike say this cold reception reflects a broader neglect of sports and athletes by the authorities and have called for immediate reforms to better support and honor Pakistan’s sporting talents.

Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal remains a shining moment for Pakistan, but the tepid official response has left many wondering if the nation truly values its champions.