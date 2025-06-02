Bionic Films CEO Salman Farooqi assaults biker in DHA, video goes viral

KARACHI – Another troubling incident of abuse of power by influential individuals surfaced in port city of Karachi where a man Salman Farooqi, CEO of Bionic Films, reportedly beat up a motorcyclist in Khayaban-E-Ittehad, Commercial Phase 6, DHA.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when a Mercedes BKJ-200, driven by Salman Farooqi, narrowly escaped collision with motorcycle. After close call, Farooqi allegedly assaulted motorcyclist despite pleas from the victim’s sister to stop.

The violent act drawn sharp condemnation from social media users, who lamented sheer abuse of power and that regardless of fault, no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands.

انتہائی افسوسناک! 💔

ڈیفینس فیز 6 میں موٹر سائیکل کی ٹکر لگنے پر مارکیٹنگ کمپنی اور میڈیا ہاؤس BIONIC کے مالک سلمان فاروقی نے موٹر سائیکل سوار کو اپنی گاڑی میں بٹھا کر تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا۔ 🙆🏻‍♂️

خواتین ہاتھ جوڑ کر معافی مانگتی رہیں، مگر سلمان فاروقی تشدد کرتا رہا۔

😢👇🏼… pic.twitter.com/iPVUYLNiTj — Hamza Ali Khattak (@Hamzaktk_1) June 2, 2025

Karachi police officials confirmed that police are looking into matter and and that Salman Farooqi will be arrested. However, the victim’s family has yet to file an official complaint, and authorities are making efforts to locate them in order to formally register the case.

The incident of abuse ignited calls across social media platforms demanding swift action and accountability.