PM Imran wants ‘Nayi Police in Naya Pakistan’, announces health cards for Capital cops
Web Desk
05:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
PM Imran wants ‘Nayi Police in Naya Pakistan’, announces health cards for Capital cops
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced the provision of health cards to the Islamabad police and vowed to change the department in the country

Addressing a ceremony of police passing out parade at Islamabad Police Lines, he lamented that due respect was not accorded to law enforcers because of Pakistan's history under British rule. He is the first prime minister of the country to attend the police event. 

Khan said that he wanted the nation to respect the police officials, adding: I want ‘Nayi police in Naya Pakistan’. He recalled that the PTI government had changed police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Appreciating their role for peace in the country, he said that the army protects country’s borders and the police ensure protection of common citizens. He said that maintaining law and order situation must for prosperity of the country. 

He said a peaceful environment builds trust of investors and they make investments.

Announced Health Card facility for the Islamabad Police, he said that the card holders can get medical facility at any hospital up to Rs1 million.

The Prime Minister said the government has secured a major achievement on economic front by turning the country's current account deficit in surplus for fifth consecutive month after seventeen years.

Islamabad police rescue Hungarian diplomats who ... 06:32 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Two foreign diplomats who lost their way during hiking at Margalla Hills have been traced after ...

More From This Category
British-Pakistani Wajid Khan becomes member of ...
08:06 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
‘You deserved to become interior minister,’ ...
07:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistani-origin Imam brutally beaten to death in ...
06:24 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
KP, PITB join hands with partner universities for ...
06:18 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan High Commission approaches Canadian ...
01:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ...
02:22 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying Urwa 'one of the strongest women' in ...
05:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr