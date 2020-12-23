PM Imran wants ‘Nayi Police in Naya Pakistan’, announces health cards for Capital cops
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced the provision of health cards to the Islamabad police and vowed to change the department in the country
Addressing a ceremony of police passing out parade at Islamabad Police Lines, he lamented that due respect was not accorded to law enforcers because of Pakistan's history under British rule. He is the first prime minister of the country to attend the police event.
Khan said that he wanted the nation to respect the police officials, adding: I want ‘Nayi police in Naya Pakistan’. He recalled that the PTI government had changed police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI attended, as chief guest, the passing out ceremony of @ICT_Police at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad, earlier today.— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 23, 2020
The Prime Minister inspected the parade and later laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument while praying for the shuhada. pic.twitter.com/rbs3qEvHQX
Appreciating their role for peace in the country, he said that the army protects country’s borders and the police ensure protection of common citizens. He said that maintaining law and order situation must for prosperity of the country.
He said a peaceful environment builds trust of investors and they make investments.
"میری آمد کا مقصد یہ پیغام دینا ہے کے یہ ہماری پولیس ہے، ہمیں اسے عزت دینا ہے۔"— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 23, 2020
وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا پولیس لائنز اسلام آباد میں پاسنگ آؤٹ پریڈ سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/KxmiQMMdDo
Announced Health Card facility for the Islamabad Police, he said that the card holders can get medical facility at any hospital up to Rs1 million.
The Prime Minister said the government has secured a major achievement on economic front by turning the country's current account deficit in surplus for fifth consecutive month after seventeen years.
