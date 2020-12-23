KP, PITB join hands with partner universities for National Freelance Training Program

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and five universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed agreements for establishment of National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) Centers and Expansion of National Incubation Centers (NICs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The NFTP centers will be established in University of Malakand, Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar & Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan while NICs will be established in Kohat University of Science and Technology and University of Swat. PITB & KPITB also signed an agreement for mutual cooperation in Information Security.

The Agreement signing ceremony was held in Islamabad. Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Mr. Ziaullah Khan Bangash was the Chief Guest.

Special Assistant to CM KP on Information and Higher Education Mr. Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Mr. Faisal Amin Gandapur, Federal Secretary on MoIT&T Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Saddiqui, Chairman PITB Mr. Azfar Manzoor, Managing Director KPITB Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, DG PITB Mr. Sajid Latif, Director KPITB Mr. Asim Jamshaid, & Vice Chancellors from the aforementioned universities also attended the ceremony. PITB, KPITB and the partner universities singed the agreements.

While addressing the event Ziaullah Bangash expressed that youth are the agents of change and this partnership will be a significant step towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan - a digitally resilient Pakistan. Expansion of National Incubation Centers will promote capacity building of universities, provide sustainable income opportunities and play a pivotal role in creating new jobs in KP, he added.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, MD KPITB Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud & reps of partner universities of KPK signed multiple Agreements for establishment of National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) Centers & expansion of National Incubation Centers (NICs). @azfarmanzoor @latifsajid pic.twitter.com/vOqXKvS2oL — Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) December 23, 2020

The National Freelance Training Program & National Incubation Centers are sponsored by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoIT&T) with a vision to provide skills required for Freelancing Training to empower youth & promote technology and entrepreneurship across the country.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that National Freelance Training Program aims to reduce unemployment by providing hands on freelance training to 22,800 individuals through 20 centers across Pakistan. Out of these, three (03) centers in KP will train 1,350 individuals annually to monetize their skills through internet-based freelancing. He stated that expansion of NICs across Pakistan will go a long way in developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

During the welcome note, MD KPITB Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud stated that collaboration between IT Boards is vital for mutual growth and helps in building on each other’s strengths.

Talking to media, officials briefed that National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) is offering training to candidates aged between 18-40 in three domains mainly Technical, Content Marketing & Advertising and Creative Design; whereas Freelance Training is a compulsion in each of the domains. Expansion of National Incubation Centers (NICs) includes opening of 13 centers nationwide with a target to graduate up to 780 startups and create 3000+ Jobs in three years leading to improvement in the Global Innovation Index of Pakistan and Foreign Direct Investment.

MOIT&T appreciated the efforts of PITB and KPITB in introducing cutting edge trainings and catalyzing the digital revolution in Pakistan. At the end of ceremony Chief Guest Mr. Ziaullah Bangash presented shields to the dignitaries.