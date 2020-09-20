Islamabad police rescue Hungarian diplomats who lost their way in Margallas

Web Desk
06:32 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Islamabad police rescue Hungarian diplomats who lost their way in Margallas
Share

ISLAMABAD – Two foreign diplomats who lost their way during hiking at Margalla Hills have been traced after hours-long efforts, the capital city police said on Sunday.

According to details, the police got information through Control room that two diplomats including Second Secretary and Female Attache of Hungarian embassy went at trail VI at 7 am and did not return.

Following this information, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to trace the missing diplomats.

He constituted special team under supervision of SSP (CTD) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer including SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk and others. This team searched for the diplomats for hours in Margallah hills and succeeded to safely recover them.

The DIG (Operations) and SSP (CTD) also visited at trail VI and met with the diplomats who thanked police for efforts to search them.

The IGP appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.

More From This Category
PIA raises airfares for Saudi Arabia flights by ...
12:04 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
Pakistan condemns Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia
11:39 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Date announced for FA, FSC results 2020 in Punjab
07:53 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Gujranwala ASI booked over rape of girl who ...
07:40 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Army does not have any role in political affairs, ...
06:50 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
PM Imran, COAS Bajwa hold key meeting 
06:43 PM | 21 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani documentary selected as finalist for Resistance International Film Festival’s ...
09:13 PM | 21 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr