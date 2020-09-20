Punjab approves Drug Amendment Bill 2020 to counter fake cosmetics sale
Web Desk
06:56 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Punjab approves Drug Amendment Bill 2020 to counter fake cosmetics sale
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Sunday approved the Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020 to ensure that the production of cosmetics is at par with international standards.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the provincial cabinet approved "The Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020" in the wider interest of public.

It has been decided to take action against those who are manufacturing and selling fake and counterfeit cosmetics, he added.

He said that the mafia involved in manufacturing and selling substandard and counterfeit cosmetics was remained unaccountable in the past as no action was taken by the institutions concerned in this regard. Manufacturers and sellers of substandard cosmetics are playing with the health of the people besides looting them.

He maintained that approval of the amended bill will ensure the manufacturing of international standard cosmetics free from harmful chemicals causing cancer, skin allergies and different skin diseases.

More From This Category
PIA raises airfares for Saudi Arabia flights by ...
12:04 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
Pakistan condemns Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia
11:39 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Date announced for FA, FSC results 2020 in Punjab
07:53 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Gujranwala ASI booked over rape of girl who ...
07:40 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Army does not have any role in political affairs, ...
06:50 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
PM Imran, COAS Bajwa hold key meeting 
06:43 PM | 21 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani documentary selected as finalist for Resistance International Film Festival’s ...
09:13 PM | 21 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr