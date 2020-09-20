Here's how to verify vehicles registration in Sindh via SMS
08:08 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
KARACHI – The Sindh Excise Department has launched the SMS service to verify registration of vehicles in the southeastern province.
In a statement issued from Karachi, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the registration of vehicles can be verified by sending computerized national identity card number to 8147.
He said the SMS service has been introduced for convenience of people as well as to discourage vehicle theft and other crimes.
Earlier, this facility was only available on the website of the provincial Excise Department.
