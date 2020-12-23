Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying Urwa 'one of the strongest women' in his life
Since last month, social media remained abuzz with separation rumours of the much-loved celebrity couple Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed.
Despite being the talk of the town since the past few weeks, the duo has kept a low profile and maintained silence regarding this matter.
The 36-year-old rockstar appeared in a recent interview where he was asked about the one woman, who inspired him the most in life.
The PremGali star was quick to respond that he had been lucky throughout his life to be surrounded by strong and supportive women. He called his mother, grandmother, and Urwa as "classic examples of empowered women."
His response provided a sigh of relief for the fans who had found themselves in despair over the rumours of a possible separation.
Urwa Hocane also appeared in an interview with Mira Sethi recently, and talked about her role preferences and choosing to keep her personal life private.
