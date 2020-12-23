Pakistani-origin Imam brutally beaten to death in Germany

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani national was brutally beaten to death in Stuttgart, Germany, by unknown assailants.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Pakistani-origin deputy Imam of Stuttgart Mosque Shahid Nawaz Qadri.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal also confirmed the incident that happened on December 21.

Faisal in a couple of tweets said, "In an unfortunate incident in Stuttgart, Mr Shahid Nawaz, a Pakistani, has been murdered by unknown assailant(s) on December 21".

“Police is actively investigating the case and search for attacker(s) is underway,” he added.

The former Foreign Office spokesperson said that he had sent his Counsel General of “Frankfurt to Stuttgart to meet the family & ensure all possible assistance. He will also meet the Police. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family”.