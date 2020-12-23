Pakistani-origin Imam brutally beaten to death in Germany
ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani national was brutally beaten to death in Stuttgart, Germany, by unknown assailants.
The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Pakistani-origin deputy Imam of Stuttgart Mosque Shahid Nawaz Qadri.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal also confirmed the incident that happened on December 21.
Faisal in a couple of tweets said, "In an unfortunate incident in Stuttgart, Mr Shahid Nawaz, a Pakistani, has been murdered by unknown assailant(s) on December 21".
In an unfortunate incident in Stuttgart. Mr. Shahid Nawaz, a Pakistani, has been murdered by unknown assailant(s) on 21st Dec. Police is actively investigating the case and search for attacker(s) is underway.(1/2)@SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk @Pak_inGermany @CGofPakistanFFM— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) December 23, 2020
“Police is actively investigating the case and search for attacker(s) is underway,” he added.
I have sent my CG Frankfurt to Stuttgart to meet the family & ensure all possible assistance. He will also meet the Police. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. (2/2) @SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk @Pak_inGermany @CGofPakistanFFM, @GermanyDiplo— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) December 23, 2020
The former Foreign Office spokesperson said that he had sent his Counsel General of “Frankfurt to Stuttgart to meet the family & ensure all possible assistance. He will also meet the Police. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family”.
