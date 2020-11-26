Urwa Hocane's father responds to 'separation' with Farhan Saeed
Share
Reports of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed 'separation' spread like wildfire on social media this week, leaving their fans and critics equally surprised.
After a silence of two days, Urwa's father Makhdoom Chaudhary has rebuffed the rumours circulating across social media platforms. Chadhary said separation rumours of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are "baseless" and that his daughter and son-in-law are "living happily".
Urwa-Farhan 'separation' shocks social media 09:57 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
One of the most loved celebrity couples in Pakistan, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed have reportedly decided to end their ...
Moreover, he added that the celebrity couple will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this December and he has been actively involved in the party arrangements himself as reported by media sources.
There is, however, no statement from either Urwa or Farhan, who tied the knot on December 16, 2016, in Lahore.
- When will Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza be released on parole?07:45 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- No ban on visas for Pakistani workers, clarifies UAE07:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over recent ceasefire ...07:20 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Harry Styles makes 1D's history in Grammy's nominations07:01 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
-
- Mehwish Hayat gets surprised by some secret admirer (VIDEO)05:21 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Sania Mirza shares the name of Tennis star she looks up to04:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020