No ban on visas for Pakistani workers, clarifies UAE

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Nasser bin Thani Juma Al Hamli clarified on Thursday that no ban has been imposed on labour visas for Pakistanis.

Following the reports of visa ban, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhar contacted the UAE minister.

Nasser bin Thani Juma Al Hamli categorically stated “there is NO BAN on export of Pakistan workforce,” Bukhari said in a tweet.

The special aid also thanked the UAE minister for his continued support for overseas Pakistanis.

Zulfi Bukhari in a tweet wrote, “Thankful to HE Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli(Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation) for his continued support for #OverseasPakistanis”.

1/2

Thankful to HE Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli(Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation) for his continued support for #OverseasPakistanis

-Contrary to media reports, he categorically stated there is NO BAN on export of 🇵🇰 workforce

-There has been 11%⬆️ in 🇵🇰 knowledge workers — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) November 26, 2020

He also highlighted that there has been 11 percent increase in Pakistan’s knowledge workers.

In another tweet, he said: “-Workers including Pakistanis laid off during #Covid19 registered on Virtual Labour Market Database are given priority”

2/2

-Workers including Pakistanis laid off during #Covid19 registered on Virtual Labour Market Database are given priority

-10yr golden visa applications are also being encouraged

Looking forward to continued collaboration with UAE leadership to address the issues of our diaspora — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) November 26, 2020

He said 10-year golden visa applications are also being encouraged by the UAE.

“Looking forward to continued collaboration with UAE leadership to address the issues of our diaspora,’ he concluded.