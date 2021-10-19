Why was Yuvraj Singh arrested?

11:10 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
Why was Yuvraj Singh arrested?
Former Indian Test cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested briefly over the weekend for casting slur on fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and then released on bail shortly later. 

Indian media says Yuvraj made “casteist remarks” about cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year.

Haryana police arrested Yuvraj on Saturday and released him on bail after three hours of interrogation.

Yuvraj, 39, had earlier apologised for the "unintentional remarks" and said he was "misunderstood" after his June 2020 Instagram live video with ex-teammate Rohit Sharma - that had his comments on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal - was widely shared on social media, triggering outrage across the country.

Yuvraj and Sharma were seen discussing Chahal's TikTok videos.

An FIR had been filed against Yuvraj based on a complaint by lawyer Rajat Kalsan.

In a long clarification post on Twitter in June 2020, Singh had expressed regret "if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings", adding that his "love for India and all its people is eternal". 

