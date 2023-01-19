Search

MT Whites, City Gymkhana and Ali Garh secure victories in 20-K Cup 2023

19 Jan, 2023
MT Whites, City Gymkhana and Ali Garh secure victories in 20-K Cup 2023
Source: Chief guest Qaiser Abbas, former Test cricketer, is handing over man of the match award to Zeeshan Ashraf of Ali Garh Club.

LAHORE – Model Town Whites, City Gymkhana Cricket Club and Ali Garh Cricket Club emerged as triumphant in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches played here at different venues on Thursday.  

All-rounder Naveed Malik excelled in Model Town Whites’ thrashing 9-wicket victory over Yu Slim Club in the 34th match of the tournament. Naveed Malik not only smashed scintillating 59 runs but also clinched 3 wickets for 16 runs to emerge as player of the match.  

Yu Slim Club, batting first, could score 119-9 in 20 overs. Safeer Azam struck 43 and Amir Jamil 22 runs. Naveed Malik bagged 3-16, Aon Shahzad 2-20 and Shahab Khan 2-28. Model Town Whites easily chased the target in 10.2 overs, losing just 1 wicket. Naveed Malik hammered 59 and Aon Shahzad hit 40. Majid Majeed took the only wicket.  

Brilliant batting performance by Rana Arslan steered City Gymkhana to a 20-run win over Lucky Star Club in the 35th match. Rana Arslan not only cracked classic 75 runs but also got one wicket that helped him become a player of the match.  

City Gymkhana, batting first, posted a huge total of 186-10 in 20 overs. Rana Arslan was top scorer with 75 runs while Muhammad Bilal scored 47 and Rizwan Haider 30 runs. M Subhan bowled extremely well and clinched 6-10 while Daniyal Hanif took 2-25. Lucky Star could score 166-8 in 20 overs. Zain ul Hassan slammed 61 while Junaid Ali hit 39 and Zeeshan Khadim 24 runs. Saad Athar grabbed 4-20 and Abdul Rehman took 3-29.  

Zeeshan Ashraf guided Ali Garh Club to a thumping 8-wicket triumph over Shah Faisal Club in the 36th match. Zeeshan Ashraf was in sublime form and hammered 70 runs to emerge as man of the match.  

Shah Faisal Club, batting first, scored 128 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. M Ilyas scored 27 runs, Gohar Hafeez 19 and Naimat Ullah 17 runs. Faraz Ahmad claimed 3 wickets for 40. Ali Garh comfortably chased the target in 14.3 overs for the loss of just 2 wickets. Zeeshan Ashraf made superb 75 and Nouman Ali 41 runs.  

On Friday (20th January 2023), three matches will be played. Cricket Center will play against Shinning Club in the 37th match of the tournament at Model Town Greens ground, Prince Cricket Club will compete against City Gymkhana Cricket Club in the 38th match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground while in the 39th match of the tournament at Model Town Club, Shah Faisal Cricket Club will vie against Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club.

