Islamic Development Bank pledges $60m in aid to Pakistan for polio vaccine

ISLAMABAD – The Islamic Development Bank will provide financing of US$60 million for polio vaccine. This includes US$ 21 million LLF Grant by the Bank.

Economic Affairs Division, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, signed a financing agreement with the representative of IsDB for financing of US$60 million. This amount comprises US$39 million loan and US$21 million Lives & Livelihood Fund (LLF) Grant by the IsDB. The amount will be utilised for polio vaccination.

Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed acknowledged IsDB support to Pakistan for Polio Eradication Program (2019-2021), by saying “Today we celebrate the long-standing partnership with the Islamic Development Bank. Over the years we have come consistent support of the bank to keep up fight for a polio-free Pakistan. We also thank partners of Lives & Livelihood Fund (LLF) for allocation of grant for this cause”.

During the three phases (2013 – 2021), IsDB provided US$ 487 million financing to Pakistan for Polio Eradication Program. This financing has been utilised to strengthen vaccination operations, surveillance, procurement of vaccine, social mobilization and communications. The program implements high quality vaccination campaigns that aim to reach out to children across Pakistan. These campaigns are implemented by more than 260,000 frontline health workers.

IsDB representative underlined the importance of polio vaccination to achieve the target of polio free country. He assured continued support of the bank for this cause by saying that IsDB leadership is committed to support the vulnerable populations of the member countries from the pandemic and other fatal diseases.