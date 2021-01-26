Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,873 new infections, 58 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 58 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,873 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

With the new 58 fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,376 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 535,914.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,223 patients have recovered from the virus in a day; total recoveries have recorded at 490,126.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases is 34,412.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

Ali Abbas contracts coronavirus 10:07 PM | 25 Jan, 2021 KARACHI – Pakistani television and film actor Ali Abbas has isolated himself after he tested positive for ...

At least 242,054 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 154,717 in Punjab 65,740 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40,892 in Islamabad, 18,754 in Balochistan, 8,855 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,902 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,608 individuals have died due to the novel virus in Punjab 3,900 in Sindh, 1,848 in KP, 468 in Islamabad, 257 in Azad Kashmir, 193 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

At least 42,587 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours while 7,772,829 samples have been tested so far.

Pakistan witnessed the highest positivity ratio of novel disease in Karachi followed by Peshawar, and Mirpur in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) while the overall nationwide positivity rate has been recorded at 4.45 percent.