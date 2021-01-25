Ali Abbas contracts coronavirus

KARACHI – Pakistani television and film actor Ali Abbas has isolated himself after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Dil Ishq actor took to Instagaram to confirm the news about his illness.

He wrote, “Sometimes it's very important to shed some light on your otherwise fast paced chaotic life...I will have this opportunity for the next 15 days as I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

He also asked his fans for prayers.

Ali Abbas said, “need your love and prayers! Stay blessed! #aliabbas.”

In December, Pakistani actress and model Neelam Muneer Khan had contracted the coronavirus. The Bikhray Moti star recovered from the infection on December 21.