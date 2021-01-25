Ali Abbas contracts coronavirus

10:07 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Ali Abbas contracts coronavirus
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani television and film actor Ali Abbas has isolated himself after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Dil Ishq actor took to Instagaram to confirm the news about his illness.

He wrote, “Sometimes it's very important to shed some light on your otherwise fast paced chaotic life...I will have this opportunity for the next 15 days as I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

He also asked his fans for prayers.

Ali Abbas said, “need your love and prayers! Stay blessed! #aliabbas.”

In December, Pakistani actress and model Neelam Muneer Khan had contracted the coronavirus. The Bikhray Moti star recovered from the infection on December 21. 

'Come with me if you want to live' says Arnold ... 02:11 PM | 21 Jan, 2021

The Hollywood’s evergreen ‘Terminator’, Arnold Schwarzenegger, got vaccinated for the COVID-19 on ...

More From This Category
This Pakistani city will be the first to have ...
09:17 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Pehli Si Muhabbat crosses 2.2 million views in ...
07:28 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
#Cannoli – Islamabad café rebrands its logo ...
07:14 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Bollywood pours in best wishes for Mrs. and Mr. ...
06:50 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
PM Imran presents 5-point agenda for global ...
04:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Remembering Chef Fatima Ali on 2nd death ...
04:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Abbas contracts coronavirus
10:07 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr