COAS Bajwa, ISI chief call on PM Imran in Islamabad

Web Desk
10:35 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday, the PM Office said in a statement.

Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.

