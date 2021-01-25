COAS Bajwa, ISI chief call on PM Imran in Islamabad
10:35 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday, the PM Office said in a statement.
Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.
Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.
