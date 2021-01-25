Love knows no bounds… 23-year-old Pakistani man marries 65-year-old Czech woman (DP Excusive)

LAHORE – A 23-year-old man in Punjab's Gujranwala district has married a 65-year-old Czech woman, who is also in love with him and has come to Pakistan to marry him.

Abdullah, who paints houses for a living in Verpal Chattha, shared his story with Daily Pakistan that how their love affair went on for about three years when he repeatedly proposed to her and she kept saying no. However, the young lover did not lose hope and persisted in his quest to woo her and finally succeeded in winning her over.

The bride, who had never married and used to be a teacher of German and English languages in the Czech Republic, said she had to fight with the Pakistani embassy in Prague to get a visa to come to the South Asian country and marry her beau.

Abdullah, who studied till the ninth grade and seemed to not know about menopause, said he would like to have lots of children with his wife. He added that his marriage to the foreign woman had raised his status in his kin and even those who did not respect him earlier, now invite him over to their houses with his wife.

Abdullah also said he had not married for the sake of visa and did not care about it. He said his love is pure. However, his wife said she would like to live in the Czech Republic and that the couple were waiting for the coronavirus-lockdown to end so they could travel and live there.