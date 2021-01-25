Winter Sports Festival concludes in Naltar; GB Scouts and PAF dominate skiing events
Winter Sports Festival concludes in Naltar; GB Scouts and PAF dominate skiing events
GILGIT – The six-day Winter Sports Festival concluded on Sunday in the picturesque Naltar valley in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The festival – that included games like skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, and ice skating – was co-organised by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan.

Chief guest, President Dr Arif Alvi, praised the PAF for organising the event and promoting winter games.

Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts won the National Ski Cup and the Chairman Chief of Staff Committee Cup while the PAF team claimed the Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup Trophy, reported the state broadcaster.

Teams from the PAF, Pakistan Army, GB Scouts, Swat, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Higher Education Commission, Civil Aviation Authority, and the Alpine Club took part in the competitions.

Located in the Karakoram Range, Naltar is Pakistan’s oldest ski resort at 10,500 feet above sea level. Sports events are organised at the resort every winter.

