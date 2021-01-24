Pakistani, Afghan players dominate International Snowboarding Championship
PESHAWAR – Pakistani and Afghan snowboarders dominated the Pakistan International Snowboarding Championship that concluded at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort in Swat valley on Sunday.

At least 44 snowboarders from Belgium, France, Afghanistan, and Pakistan participated in the event, including five women, three of them from Afghanistan.

The championship was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) and co-organised by the Samson Group of Companies and the provincial departments of Tourism, Sports, Archaeology, Culture, Museums, and Youth Affairs.

Pakistan’s Fatima Nadeem, Sara Nadeem, and Ayesha Akmal took the first three positions in the women’s giant slalom as well as the parallel giant slalom competitions.

Belgian Victor Rogger and his countrymen Julian and Harry claimed the winners’ podium in the men’s giant slalom competition while Pakistan’s Razaullah, Afghan Ahmad Sarosh, and Pakistani Wakil Ahmad dominated the men’s parallel giant slalom category.

The championship was complimented by a three-day gala, including music and festivities at the serene 8,500-feet high Malam Jabba Ski Resort, which is the only such resort in Pakistan. Tourists from around the world and within the country enjoyed the festival and expressed great awe for the beauty of the Swat valley.

