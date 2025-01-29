Ahmad Ishaque Jahangir sacked as DG FIA

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has removed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Directo General Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir from his position

Jahangir has been made an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), said a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

The development comes after several FIA officials were allegedly found involved in human smuggling.

Recently, over three dozen Pakistanis were dead after boat carrying illegal immigrants capsized off the Atlantic coast of West Africa near Morocco.

This is a developing story…