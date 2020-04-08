Malik Riaz urges unity instead of framing Bahria Town over coronavirus cases

LAHORE – Nearly two dozen of workers at Bahria Town Housing Society have been identified positive for a novel coronavirus after Pakistan’s largest real estate firm sponsored their tests from Shaukat Khanum hospital earlier this week.

Following the confirmation of COVID-19 cases last Sunday, police have placed a partial lockdown of the housing society near Lahore’s Raiwind area. All the patients have been shifted to Lahore’s Expo Center quarantine while the movement of visitors to Bahria Town has been restricted by closing down all entry and exit points except two.

Malik Riaz, the Chairman of Bahria Town Group, says the expenses of coronavirus tests, which cost around Rs8-9,000, were way above the reach of general public. This is why, Malik adds, “Bahria Town on its part making sure to facilitate as many people as possible for this test including places to quarantine and state of the art health facilities in our hospitals all over Pakistan.”

“We're playing our part without unwarranted hype and panic. This step is part of our welfare efforts for people endangered during this pandemic.

We're playing our part without unwarranted hype and panic. This step is part of our welfare efforts for people endangered during this pandemic. Instead of framing bahria Town for every possible excuse, it's time to stand together at face of this adversity. — Malik Riaz Hussain (@MalikRiaz_) April 8, 2020

“Instead of framing Bahria Town for every possible excuse, it's time to stand together at face of this adversity,” he has appealed.

Meanwhile, teams from Bahria Town are collaborating with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to carry out a disinfection drive extensively to eliminate the spread of coronavirus at Khanna Bridge and Chatha Bakhtawar, Islamabad.

Bahria Town with NDMA carried out disinfection drive extensively to eliminate the spread of Coronavirus at Khanna Bridge and Chatha Bakhtawar, Islamabad.#BahriaTown #Sanitation #SafetyMeasures #Protection #Covid_19 #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/iufih09nCW — Bahria Town Official (@BahriaTownOffic) April 7, 2020

In pursuance of the protective measures defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Bahria Town has been using the imported multi-function Dust Suppression Spray trucks which are state-of-the-art technology and most effective in the sanitization process.

Also, in residential and public areas of Bahria Town Karachi, a chlorine solution is being sprayed on a daily basis with the help of these trucks.

Besides that, the Bahria International Hospitals are extending every possible care and protection to its medical staff and public against the coronavirus.

As Bahria Town is urging the people to stay indoors, its management has drawn floor markings in order to guide its residents in maintaining social distance at public places like grocery stores, elevators.

Apart from the public places, the sanitization of Bahria Town offices is also being carried out to ensure the health of Bahria employees.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=206081944023948

In another gesture of kindness, Bahria Dastarkhwan is serving the people and handing out meal packs twice a day without letting people congregate, hence minimising the chances of virus transmission.